Assam: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, arrested for calling Pahalgam attack conspiracy by Modi and Shah, re-arrested under NSA after court granted him bail

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, arrested earlier over his controversial remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, has now been detained under the National Security Act. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Islam has been placed under preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980 by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Nagaon district.

CM said in a post on X, “This decision follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, highlighting the MLA’s provocative public speech during a Panchayat election campaign and the circulation of a video in which he allegedly made baseless and inflammatory claims linking the Pahalgam terror attack to a government conspiracy.”

The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Nagaon has placed Shri Aminul Islam, MLA from Dhing, under preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980. This decision follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, highlighting the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2025

The Dhing MLA was arrested on 24 April after he claimed in an election rally that Pahalgam terror attack was conspiracy by PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. He was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly.

He was arrested after a video surfaced on social media in which Islam made the controversial statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka that the MLA was defending the terrorists in his speech, due to which the police have taken cognizance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case.

Aminul Islam was granted bail on Wednesday by the Nagaon Sessions Court. However, before he could step out of jail, the police re-arrested him under the NSA on the district magistrate’s order. Conforming the re-arrest, SP Deka said, “Islam had been granted bail by the court on Wednesday, but he was detained under NSA as it was felt that going by his past records, his release could lead to security issues.”

The police officer said that that Islam was detained following an order from the Nagaon district magistrate Narendra Kumar Shah, which cited police report stating that the legislator has been engaging in activities “prejudicial to public order and security of the state”.

The AIUDF MLA is currently lodged in Nagaon central jail. Under provisions of NSA, the detention is reviewed every three months, and he can be detained for a period of one year.