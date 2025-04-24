Assam: AIDUF MLA Aminul Islam arrested after he claimed that Pahalgam terror attack was conspiracy by Modi and Shah

Assam Police on Thursday arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over his controversial remarks regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He has been arrested after he claimed that the terror attack is a conspiracy by the central government.

The AIDUF MLA claimed yesterday that PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah were behind the Pulwama terror attack, and now they are also behind the Pahalgam attack. The Dhing MLA had made the comments while campaigning for party candidates ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls in his constituency yesterday.

He had said, “I believe that the central government had a role in the Pulwama attack which took place in 2018 in which over 40 BSF brave hearts were killed. The BJP was able to polarise voters in the 2019 general elections over the Pulwama attack issue and won the elections. I had sought an investigation but nothing was done. I believe that like Pulwama, the Narendra Modi government has a role to play in the Pahalgam attacks. If the government fails to bring out the truth, we will be bound to believe that both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were behind the two attacks.”

SHOCKER: Aminul Islam MLA of AIUDF Badruddin Ajamal party says people weren't killed on basis of religion. "The Pahalgam attack is political theatrics."

Heartless. He's implying Himashi Narwal is lying. Her tears are fake. Her loss is contrived. We pay his salary. Imagine. pic.twitter.com/YoOmpY0nFt — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 24, 2025

Aminul Islam had also claimed that terrorists didn’t inquire about the identity of victims before shooting them, and that terrorists had shot the tourists indiscriminately taking the benefit of darkness. Notably, the terror attack took place in broad daylight, as can be seen in videos of the incident. Moreover, multiple survivors have confirmed that the terrorists had confirmed the religion of the victims before killing them.

After the comments triggered massive outrage, police arrested the MLA from his residence in Dhing in Nagaon district. He is being shifted to Guwahati from Dhing for questioning.