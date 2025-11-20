Assam: Female Hindu student accuses Professor Shahjahan of mental harassment, stopping the victim from joining ABVP

On Tuesday (18th November), a female student from Bhola Nath College in Assam’s Dhubri spoke out against her Head of Department (HoD) for mentally harassing her and stopping her from joining the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP).

The victim was identified as Parinita Roy. While speaking to the media, she informed that the accused Professor Shahjahan threatened her to stay away from student politics.

He had demonised ABVP as a ‘faltu organisation’ and humiliated the victim for hailing from a humble background.

The said Professor also warned to fail the female Hindu student and accused her albeit without evidence of increasing the attendance of her peers.

Parinita Roy has complained about the matter to the Principal of the Bhola Nath College. She vowed to file a police complaint if the college fails to take action against the faculty member.