The Assam Cabinet on Sunday notified the Chirang-Ripu Elephant Reserve as the 8th National Park of the state. The forest will now be known as Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park. In his Independent Day speech last year, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision to upgrade Chirang-Ripu ER as a national forest. Accordingly, the cabinet on 16 February 2025 implemented the decision.

In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet we resolved to



✅Notify Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Chirang & Kokrajhar

✅Approve Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy

✅Notify Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Chirang & Kokrajhar

✅Approve PG increments to Ayurvedic doctors pic.twitter.com/bTjui1cOvv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2025

The new national park with an area of 316 sq. km is located along the India-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park is located between two existing national parks, Manas National Park to the east and Raimona National Park to the west. The Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park will be comprised of Haltugaon Forest Division and Jharbari forest range in Kokrajhar district and Runikhata Range in Chirang district.

The golden langur found only in the region is also found in this forest, including Asian Elephants, One Horned Rhinos, Royal Bengal Tigers and animals, birds and reptiles.

The existing national parks in the state are Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Dibru – Saikhowa National Park, Nameri National Park, Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR), Dehing Patkai National Park, Raimona National Park.