Assam: Jashimuddin and Abul sexually assault young woman in a moving bus, arrested

Police have arrested two accused Jashimuddin Lashkar and Abul Salam for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old girl in a moving bus in Sribhumi, Assam. Both these accused were caught on the basis of CCTV footage and other investigations. The bus in which the incident took place has also been seized.

According to media reports, local Superintendent of Assam Police Partha Pratim Das said that three accused were involved in this crime, out of which two have been caught. One of them, Jashimuddin Laskar, is a resident of Panchgram. The second accused Abul Salam is a resident of Silchar. Along with this, the bus with registration number AS/24/6111 has also been taken into police custody.

According to reports, the 22-year-old girl had gone to Badarpur on April 1, 2025 for some work. On her way back home, she boarded a bus. She felt a little strange as the bus was empty. When she tried to get off after a little while, two men present in the bus did not let her get off and used force on her. When she resisted, they slapped and punched her and strangled her. After this, they threw her from the moving bus into Chargola and left.

One of the two accused is the driver of the bus. The third accused is still absconding. The police is trying to catch him.