At least two killed as Iran launches attack on Tel Aviv in Israel

On the night of June 13-14, Iran responded to Israel’s military strikes the night before with hundreds of ballistic missiles aimed at Tel Aviv. The strikes killed at least two Israeli nationals, including a woman, and left several other citizens injured.

Iran had issued a warning that they will strike back after Israel targeted several Iranian military facilities including their Nuclear facilities.

⚠️RAW FOOTAGE: Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Israel in the past hours.



The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians. pic.twitter.com/IrDK05uErm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

Over 60 people were wounded in the strikes in Israel with one person seriously injured.

Iran again launched more missiles on the morning of June 14 in which 14 others were injured.