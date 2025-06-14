Saturday, June 14, 2025

At least two killed as Iran launches attack on Tel Aviv in Israel

On the night of June 13-14, Iran responded to Israel’s military strikes the night before with hundreds of ballistic missiles aimed at Tel Aviv. The strikes killed at least two Israeli nationals, including a woman, and left several other citizens injured.

Iran had issued a warning that they will strike back after Israel targeted several Iranian military facilities including their Nuclear facilities.

Over 60 people were wounded in the strikes in Israel with one person seriously injured.

Iran again launched more missiles on the morning of June 14 in which 14 others were injured.

