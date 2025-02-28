Avalanche hits BRO camp near Mana village, 47 labourers trapped, Indian Army carrying out rescue efforts

A sudden avalanche has struck the BRO camp near the Mana village in Garhwal sector. Around 57 labourers are believed to have been trapped in snow. The Ibex Brigade of the Indian Army is carrying out rescue and evacuation efforts in the area.

An avalanche struck a GREF Camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector. A number of labourers are feared to be trapped. Indian Army’s IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations inspite of continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches. So far, 10 personnel have been rescued and… pic.twitter.com/gn7I1dmCI2 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

Reports say that the avalanche was caused by a glacier burst in the area. The area is close to the Badrinath Highway. Multiple avalanches have been reported from the area. IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. The trapped labourers were engaged in road construction work.

“At around 07:15 am on 28 February 2025, a BRO Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, was struck by an avalanche, burying 57 workers inside eight containers and one shed. 10 workers were immediately rescued, 4 of them are critical”, the Indian Army said.