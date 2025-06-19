Ayatollah Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist: Israel reiterates it aims to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern statement after an Iranian missile struck a hospital just outside Tel Aviv, stating Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist.” Katz declared that Khamenei would personally be held accountable for the hospital attack, describing it as a grave war crime.

On X (formerly Twitter), Katz also said Khamenei was hiding in a bunker as he targeted civilians in Israel, and said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have been instructed to increase attacks on strategic Iranian military and government sites — such as in Tehran. The aim, says Katz, is to eliminate threats against Israel and to weaken the Ayatollah’s regime.

Iran, however, denied targeting the hospital. Iran’s state news agency IRNA said the missile targeted an Israeli military and intelligence compound near Soroka Hospital in southern Israel. At least 47 were injured in the attack, confirmed Israeli emergency services. The attack has dramatically raised tensions between the two nations.