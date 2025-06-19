Iran hits Israel’s Soroka Hospital with a ballistic missile, Israel bombards Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor

Iran has bombed Israel’s Soroka Hospital in the Be’er Sheva in the southern parts of the country. As per reports, the hospital was hit with ballistic missiles n the morning of June 19.

Visuals from the hospital showed damaged portions and a dishevelled common area with pieces of furniture scattered everywhere. Staff and common people, probably visitors were seen running for help. One section of the hospital seems completely damaged, leaving rooms and wards exposed.

Massive destruction in Soroka hospital in Israel, struck by an Iranian ballistic missile ?



Hell will reign on the regime and Khamenei personally for targeting hospitals.



Today will be the FAFO day in Iran.pic.twitter.com/eECUG8fRKJ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 19, 2025

Reports say that at least 4 ballistic missiles have impacted Israel on the morning of June 19, with Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva getting one each. Though details of the damages are yet to emerge, visuals show some parts of the hospital being heavily damaged.

Israel, on the other hand, has targeted Iran’s Arak heavy water nuclear reactor facility, in a major blow to Iran’s nuclear program. IDF has sent an evacuation message for the areas surrounding the reactor outside Tehran. The 40 MW Arak reactor facility is believed to be non-operational as of now, following Israel’s heavy bombardment.