Ayodhya illuminates with 26 lakh Diyas: With over 2,000 devotees, Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records

On the evening of 19th October, Ayodhya was illuminated by an incredible 26,17,215 lamps as part of Deepotsav 2025, transforming the area into a magnificent spectacle. As temples, alleys and residences sparkled along the holy Saryu river, devotees both natives and from outside packed the streets, raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Ram Mandir likewise showered in divine light on the sacred festival.

'Ram Siya Ram' echoes through Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya. #Deepotsav is being celebrated here.



Drone counts and official verification confirmed that the city had set two Guinness World Records: one for the most lamps and another for 2,128 priests and devotees conducting Saryu Aarti simulatenously. The grand event which was organised by the tourism and culture department of the state government commemorated Lord Ram’s life and legacy for the ninth time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lifted his arms in a victorious and joyous gesture as the Guinness World Records representatives declared the records. He then accepted the certificates.

“Every lamp reminds us that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. It is the destiny of truth to be victorious, and with that destiny of victory, Sanatana Dharma has continuously struggled for 500 years. As a result of those struggles, a grand and divine temple has been constructed in Ayodhya,” he stated afterwards.

'राममय' श्री अयोध्या धाम में आज 26 लाख 17 हजार 215 दीपों की जगमगाती ज्योति ने विश्व-रिकॉर्ड रचते हुए सनातन संस्कृति के अमर तेज को पुनः प्रज्वलित किया है।



CM Yogi also greeted the state’s people, and mentioned that efforts have been taken to give Uttar Pradesh a unique identity through the Deepotsav program. “To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts,” he added.

The celebration included Ramayana-themed tableaux, folk performances, laser shows and devotional ceremonies. The festivities were inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the occasion’s importance alongside its spiritual and cultural brilliance on a historic scale.

A stunning laser and light show lighted the Ram ki Paidi on the Saryu River where Lord Ram reportedly attained Nirvana. The city was brought to life with an enthralling Ram Leela performance as innumerable diyas sprang to life. CM Yogi watched as a phenomenal drone performance was also presented at Ram Ki Paidi, captivating all in attendance. 1,100 drones executed coordinated manoeuvres, producing mesmerising patterns. People were further left surprised as the pyrotechnics filled the sky with a milky white radiance through the fireworks.

Diyas are being lit for #Deepotsav2025 at Ram ki Paidi at the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya.



Laser and light show underway at Ram ki Paidi at the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya. With the Ghat lit up with diyas and colourful lights, #Deepotsav is being celebrated here.



CM Yogi even ceremoniously pushed the Pushpak Vimaan chariot, symbolising Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya and conducted the aarti of artists costumed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman. He visited the Ayodhya slum settlements of Nishad Basti and Devkali prior to the lavish festivities. He engaged with people, lighted lamps, gave out sweets, and presented trophies to kids as well as spent time with elders from these areas.

Yogi Adityanath government has been capturing people’s hearts with its festival of lights in Ayodhya since 2017. This event has become more extravagant and memorable over time with more lamps being ignited at each edition than the last.