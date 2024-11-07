Baba Siddique murder case: 2 accused arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

On October 12, 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’t residence in Mumbai. Following his murder, two assailants were taken into custody. Now, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two more people in connection with the murder.

The two arrested individuals, reportedly identified as Aditya Gudankar and Rafiq Shaikh, were presented in the Esplanade court following their arrest. Both the arrested accused were sent to the custody of the Mumbai Police till November 13.

The duo were arrested from Pune in Maharashtra. So far, the number of people arrested in the case is 18.

Notably, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected to be behind the murder of the Mumbai politician.