Bangladesh: Another ISKCON priest arrested, centre vandalised

As per ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das, another Hindu priest has been in Bangladesh amidst the ongoing violence against Hindus in the country. An ISKCON centre has also been vandalised.

The arrest of Shyam Das Prabhu comes just days after the controversial arrest of Hindu saint Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Posting the image of the arrested Hindu monk, Radharamn Das asked- Does he look like a terrorist? #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh. The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing.

