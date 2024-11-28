Bangladesh court refuses to pass order on ISKCON ban, says not a top priority

Amidst a witch hunt against Hindus in general and ISKCON in particular in the neighbouring country Bangladesh following the removal of Sheikh Haseena as the Prime Minister, a Bangladeshi court has refused to pass the order for a ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The court didn’t agree that the plea to ban ISKCON is a top priority.

During the hearing of the petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Banglaesh, the Attorney General’s Office said the government authorities have already taken necessary measures.

Notably, Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu from ISKCON was arrested after being slapped with fabricated sedition charges by the current government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who has given freedom to Islamists to attack all Hindus who remain in Bangladesh.