Bangladesh: Govt under Yunus stresses on removing ‘secularism’ from the constitution, says the country is over 90% Muslim

The interim government in Bangladesh under the leadership of Mohammad Yunus has stressed on making changes to the nation’s constitution to reflect that they are no longer a secular country but an Islamic nation. As per reports, the Attorney General of Bangladesh Md Asaduzzaman has argued that ‘secularism’ no longer reflects the reality of Bangladesh.

#Bangladesh | Nobel laureate Yunus govt stresses to remove 'Secularism' from the constitution



'Secularism does not reflect the realities of Bangladesh where 90% of the population is Muslim', argued the Attorney General of Bangladesh Md Asaduzzaman during the hearings at the High… pic.twitter.com/X1IbH2J5nS — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 14, 2024

Mohammad Asaduzzaman made the argument during the hearings at the High Court on the legality of the 15th Constitutional Amendment.

As per reports, the assertions by Bangladesh Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman made before the Hig Court include the removal of the words Secularism, Socialism, Bangali Nationalism & Sheikh Mujibur Rehman as “Father of the Nation” in the Constitution”