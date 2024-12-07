Saturday, December 7, 2024

Bangladesh: ISKCON temple attacked in Dhaka, idol of Hindu deities set on fire

Amid the ongoing onslaught on the Hindu community by violent Muslim mobs, a temple managed by ISKCON Namhatta Mandir was set on fire in Shibchar in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

According to a report by Republic TV, the attack was carried out on Friday (6th December) night.

The development was also confirmed by Kolkata ISKCON VP Radharamn Das. He informed that the tin roof of the temple was removed and the idols were doused in petrol before being set ablaze.

