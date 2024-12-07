Bangladesh: ISKCON temple attacked in Dhaka, idol of Hindu deities set on fire

Amid the ongoing onslaught on the Hindu community by violent Muslim mobs, a temple managed by ISKCON Namhatta Mandir was set on fire in Shibchar in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

According to a report by Republic TV, the attack was carried out on Friday (6th December) night.

This temple was being managed by ISKCON Namahatta Mandir. Last night, the temple was attacked, vandalized, and the deities set on fire in Dhaka. Brazen Hindumisia on display and free run for rabid Islamists. So called Human Rights Watchers and keepers of Religious Freedom seem… pic.twitter.com/4DiWVkQlga — Anand Narasimhan🇮🇳 (@AnchorAnandN) December 7, 2024

The development was also confirmed by Kolkata ISKCON VP Radharamn Das. He informed that the tin roof of the temple was removed and the idols were doused in petrol before being set ablaze.