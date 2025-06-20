Bangladesh: The day of ouster of Sheikh Hasina declared a national holiday by interim govt, to be celebrated as ‘Student-People Uprising Day’

The interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had declared August 5, the day on which the Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown last year, as a national holiday. The day will reportedly be celebrated as ‘Student-People Uprising Day’ across the country. Programmes will be organised between July 14 and August 5, to mark the event.

As per reports, the decision was taken on 19th June during a meeting of the advisory council at the State House Jamuna. After the meeting, Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy about the decision. The interim government also announced that a committee has been constituted for the declaration of the July Charter, a charter of demands put forward by the Student-People’s Uprising last year that led to the ouster of the Awami League government.

Earlier this month, the interim government charged former PM Shiekh Hasina for crimes against humanity for her alleged role in the violent revolution that overthrew her government. After 15 years of successfully ruling Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina had to flee her country in August last year following regime change operations disguised as a student-led protest that went on for weeks. The Hindu minorities of Bangladesh faced brutal violence during the so-called protests.