Sunday, June 1, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: ICT under Yunus regime charges former PM Sheikh Hasina of 'crimes against humanity'
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: ICT under Yunus regime charges former PM Sheikh Hasina of ‘crimes against humanity’

ICT accused Sheikh of 'abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder during the July uprising'.

OpIndia Staff
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Image via AFP)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been charged with crimes against humanity for her alleged role in the violent revolution that overthrew her government last year in Bangladesh.

As per reports, an investigation report found that Hasina ordered the state security forces, members of her political party and affiliated groups to conduct operations resulting in mass casualties.

The information was shared by Tajul Islam, Chief Prosecutor in a televised at Bangladesh’s domestic International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) during a televised hearing on Sunday (1st June) citing video evidence and ecrypted communications between various agencies. “These killings were planned,” said Islam.

The prosecutors alleged that Hasina, being at the helm, was responsible for the operations of the security force during the violent protests.

They accused her of “abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder during the July uprising”.

Former Home Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Former Police Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been made co-accused .

“Upon scrutinising the evidence, we reached the conclusion that it was a coordinated, widespread and systematic attack. The accused unleashed all law enforcement agencies and her armed party members to crush the uprising,” said the Chief Prosecutor.

This comes after the Muhammad Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh banned all activities of the Awami League under the revised Anti-Terrorism Act last month.

In a witch-hunt against Hasina’s supporters and Awami League members, Yunus launched “Operation Devil Hunt” and apprehended more than 4000 people.

The Yunus government claimed that this campaign has been launched to catch criminals and improve law and order. However, the administration has so far arrested and imprisoned over 100 Awami League MPs and former ministers under multiple offences.

Ousted Hasina fled to India seeking refuge

After 15 years of successfully ruling Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina had to flee from her country in August last year following regime change operations disguised as a student-led protest that went on for weeks. The Hindu minorities of Bangladeshfaced brutal violence during the so-called protests.

An interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took over and promised to take the country on the path of democracy. However, almost a year after the undemocratic ouster of the Hasina government, the elections are nowhere in sight in Bangladesh. Muhammad Yunus had been strategically pushing behind the date for conducting elections to hold onto power undemocratically. On 25th May this year, the Press Secretary of Muhammad Yunus declared that Yunus would not stay in power for a single day after 30th June 2026 (indicating that elections in Bangladesh are unlikely to happen until that time).

India-Bangladesh relations have also spiralled down since the Yunus-led regime usurped power. The India-Bangladesh border has seen multiple attempts of people trying to cross the border over to India, and both countries are also discussing border security. High-level officials from India and Bangladesh have discussed multiple issues.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

France: Wild celebrations after stunning UEFA victory by Paris Saint-Germain turn violent, 2 dead, around 200 including cops injured and over 500 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Hypocrisy of Kolkata police gets exposed as it takes no action against Wazahat Khan, who posted derogatory comments against Hindu deities

OpIndia Staff -

Two Complaints filed against Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, whose complaint led to arrest of law student Sharmishta Panoli, for his comments abusing Hinduism and...

OpIndia Staff -

Covid-19 cases surge in India with 3,758 active cases and 28 deaths, Kerala leads the tally with over 37% cases

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Female journalist injured, her cloths torn, as unruly Congress workers create a ruckus while welcoming Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hello, I’m Angel Priya’: Rising cases of leaking sensitive defence information to ‘Facebook Girlfriends’ raise serious questions on duty, desire and betrayal

Anurag -

Pakistan link to 22-year-old girl’s arrest? Hindu organisation claims foundation, which filed FIR against the victim, has an office in Karachi

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Cricket match dispute takes a drastic turn, IRS officer accuses colleague of ‘attempt to murder’. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: As Md Yunus sets June 2026 deadline for elections, demand for polls by December 2025 grows, BNP says there will be no election...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Army conducts field trials of several next-generation defence technologies under simulated near-combat conditions

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com