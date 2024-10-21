Bangladeshi ‘journalist’ Mushfiqul Fazal Ansaray, who raked up the case of Arvind Kejriwal in US State Dept briefing, appointed ambassador by Yunus govt

On Monday (21st October), the interim government in Bangladesh appointed controversial ‘journalist’ Mushfiqul Fazal Ansaray as an Ambassador for a period of 3 years. He has been assigned the rank of senior secretary.

came under the spotlight in March this year after he raked up the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case (which is an internal affair of India) during a press briefing with US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansaray also raised the same issue before the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General. OpIndia found a 2022 report from Just News BD where it was mentioned that the Government of Bangladesh had sued him under the Digital Security Act.

He was booked by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and Mushfiqul was marked as ‘absconding’ in the matter.

Mushfiqul is pro-Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is known for supporting insurgency in India’s North East. Bangladesh’s mission to the UN had objected to his participation in various programmes as a “journalist” despite his “active” political roles and affiliation.