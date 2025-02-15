A 32-year-old Bangladeshi woman was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police in West Bengal for repeatedly entering India on the pretext of a medical visa, luring young men and later filing domestic violence against them to extort money.

Authorities revealed that Sahana Sadique had crossed the border six times in the past four years and had entered into four marriages using false identities. None of these marriages were officially recorded.

As per official reports, she filed domestic violence complaints against all her husbands in the Rajarhat and New Town areas of Kolkata.

One of her most recent marriages took place in October 2024. On Thursday, she approached the police, claiming that her husband had taken obscene photos of her and was threatening to leak them. However, officers recognized her from previous cases.

“While she was filing her complaint, she seemed familiar. A background check revealed she had made similar allegations before. Upon further questioning, we discovered she was a con woman,” a senior officer stated.

In September 2024, Odisha police apprehended a man accused of marrying more than a dozen women across multiple states and extorting them using explicit videos.

The suspect, 43-year-old Biranchi Narayan Nath from Chhendipada in Angul district, allegedly targeted unmarried women, widows, and divorcees in states like Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. Many of his victims were working professionals.