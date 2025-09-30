As the investigation into the violent ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests that happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on 26th September continues, the police have made a total of 73 arrests in connection with the case as on on Tuesday (30th September).

SP City Manush Pareek informed the media that one of the accused arrested today, is a convicted cattle smuggler. He was caught after being injured in an encounter with the police.

#WATCH | On 'I Love Muhammad' row and violence, SP City Manush Pareek says, "Over 26th September voilence, 10 FIRs were registered. The latest arrest is that of a cattle smuggler; a total of 73 people have been arrested so far. A country-made weapon was recovered from him." pic.twitter.com/pxnqc0rJQZ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Among the 73 accused arrested so far, is Nadeem Khan, one of the main conspirators and a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the mastermind of the protests who was arrested earlier. Apart from orchestrating the violent protests, Nadeem is also accused of misleading the police.

Nadeem’s signature was seen on an appeal issued by Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) president Maulana Tauqeer Raza before the protests erupted. However, later on, in a WhatsApp message, he said that the signature and the appeal were fake. According to the police, Nadeem misled the administration on several occasions.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | On 'I Love Muhammad' row and violence in Bareilly, SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya says," The main conspirator Nadeem Khan has been arrested today. A wireless set has been recovered from him. He is being sent to jail. The other accused are also being sent to… pic.twitter.com/XTR0N7nO9N — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

Speaking to the media, SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, said that Nadeem admitted during the interrogation that he did sign the appeal to mislead the police and that he posted messages in various WhatsApp groups calling the signature and the appeal as fake and urging Muslims to gather in large numbers in the Islamia ground for ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests after Friday prayers.

In the aftermath of the violence, the police have been identifying and nabbing the individuals who participated in or incited the violent protests. The police are also identifying the illegal properties belonging to persons accused in the case and sealing and demolishing them. An illegal property belonging to Mohsin Raza, son-in-law of Tauqeer Raza, was demolished by the administration today.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Bulldozer action on Maulana Mohsin Raza's property following his arrest in connection with the 26 September's protests by a group of people who gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad'… pic.twitter.com/EZHXRbLEPU — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

Mohsin Raza has been arrested by the police in connection with the violence. The police are looking for another main conspirator named Dr Nafis, who is on the run. Nafis is a former spokesperson of IMC. The police have sealed his illegal properties located in the civil lines area of Bareilly. in connection with the violence.