Bareilly: Aqeel Ahmed rapes 5-year-old girl in school bathroom, arrested after an encounter

On Thursday (5 June 2025), in the Devraniyan area of ​​Bareilly, a 5-year-old girl was raped by a man named Aqeel Ahmed (35) by luring her with a toffee. The girl has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The police arrested the accused Aqeel Ahmed after an encounter late at night during which, Ahmed was shot in both legs.

According to reports, the girl was playing with her friends at around 5:30 pm. Then Aqeel took her to the bathroom of the village school and raped the girl there. People rushed to the spot after hearing the girl’s screams, but managed to run away after threatening the girl. On the complaint of the girl’s father, a case has been registered against Aqeel under several sections including rape.

A police team has been deployed in Shergarh, Bhojipura and Sheeshgarh villages to keep the situation calm after public anger erupted against Aqeel. The condition of the girl is now stable, and she has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.