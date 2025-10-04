Bareilly crackdown: Marriage hall of Nafees Khan, close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, razed; 81 arrested so far in violence case

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday (October 4, 2025) used a bulldozer on the marriage hall of Dr. Nafees, a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested in connection with the ‘I Love Mohammad’ poster controversy. BDA Joint Secretary Deepak Kumar confirmed that the action was taken against the property known as Raza Palace.

This move came after the September 26 protest outside Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan’s residence, where demonstrators carried posters and raised slogans outside both the Ala Hazrat Dargah and his house. The protest, which took place after Friday prayers, also saw stone-pelting on the police.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Bulldozer action on the property of Dr Nafees following his arrest in connection with the 26 September's protests by a group of people who gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards.… pic.twitter.com/X7WdY1nSzZ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

So far, police have arrested 81 people in connection with the Bareilly violence. On September 30, IMC (Ittehad-e-Millat Council) National General Secretary Dr. Nafees Khan and his son, Furman Khan, were also taken into custody.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, identified as the main conspirator, had already been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Following the incident, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 PM on October 2 to 3 PM on October 4.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive. Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya stated that temporary structures along roads and drains were being removed to ensure smooth traffic flow and proper drainage.