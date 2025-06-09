Bengaluru: 33-year-old mother of 2 killed by her 25-year-old boyfriend, stabbed 17 times inside an OYO room

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, software engineer Yashas brutally murdered his 33-year-old girlfriend Harini. Yashas stabbed Harini 17 times with a knife inside an OYO room. Two days later, Harini’s body was recovered from the hotel room.

The murder took place in an OYO Hotel located in Poorna Prajna Layout on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. 25-year-old Yashas was staying at the hotel with his girlfriend Harini. There was an argument between the two, after which Yashas killed Harini and absconded. Two days later on Sunday (June 8), the body was found in the hotel room.

DCP South Lokesh Jaglasar said that the accused Yashas and the woman Harini knew each other for a year. Harini was married and has two children. That is why she wanted to separate from Yashas for the last two months. Yashas killed her after an argument broke out between the two regarding this. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.