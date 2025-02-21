Bengaluru: 4 men befriend a woman waiting at a junction, gang rape her at a hotel terrace after inviting her for dinner

A 33-year-old married woman, employed at a catering service, was waiting at the Jyothi Nivas College junction in Koramangala and was gang raped at a hotel terrace after four men in their 20s befriended her and invited her for dinner.

In her complaint, the woman stated that after gaining her trust, the men invited her to dinner at a hotel.

Following the meal, they allegedly made sexual advances and raped her on the hotel’s terrace. The police further revealed that the accused threatened her to remain silent about the incident.

The woman was released around 6 a.m. on Friday, a senior officer said. Upon reaching home, she informed her husband and reported the matter to the police.

Authorities stated that the suspects, who work in hotels, are from another state. Three have been arrested, while the fourth has been identified and is being pursued.

Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth confirmed that a case has been registered at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.