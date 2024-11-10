Bengaluru couple arrested after sharing images of Ganja plants in their balcony on social media

A Bengaluru couple has been arrested after they inadvertently shared images of a Ganja plant in their balcony. Sadashivnagar Police arrested them for growing Ganja in flower pots at their residence in MSR Nagar in Bengaluru.

The couple K Sagar Gurung and Urmila Kumari hail from Sikkim. They had planted weed in their balcony along with some decorative plants. Urmila shared the images of their plants on Facebook, where several people recognised the Ganja plants.

The Facebook users notified the Police, which started investigation. The couple run a fast food joint on the ground floor of the same building.

Police also seized 54 grams of Ganja from them and rcovered their mobile phones to see if they were involved in further distribution