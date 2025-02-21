Bengaluru: Nayeem, Arafat, and Sahil among 5 arrested for brandishing swords in public

Bengaluru police have detained five young men, namely Nayeem, Arafat, Sahil, Nanjamat, and Adnan for brandishing swords and executing risky stunts on motorcycles in the DJ Halli and Ramamurthy Nagar areas.

A case has been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video showing a group of men wielding swords and performing dangerous bike stunts, which was recorded by a rider following them. Prompt action by the Bengaluru City Police led to their detention.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with the BJP criticizing Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara.

In a post on X, the party questioned the state government’s response, stating, “Dear Accidental Home Minister @DrParameshwara, what’s the excuse this time? Will you call them mentally unstable? Or was it just an accident that they brandished swords and filmed it?”

Calling all midnight photography enthusiasts & archaeologists! 📸🔎



Come, capture the majestic sword displays on Bengaluru’s streets by "misguided youths"! Meanwhile, archaeologists, dig deep—maybe, just maybe, you'll unearth some traces of law & order in Karnataka! 🏛️⚖️



Dear… pic.twitter.com/YHW9DwLuMA — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 20, 2025

The BJP also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking his “Mohabbat ki Dukan” (Shop of Love) campaign. “A special thanks to Balak Buddhi @RahulGandhi for gifting us this ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’—where appeasement is the only thing in stock! We will not stay silent if this continues!” the post read.

As per reports quoting police, the accused were filming social media reels while holding swords.