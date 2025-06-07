Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Secretary and Treasurer resign citing ‘moral responsibility’

On June 4, tragedy struck outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when 11 people lost their lives in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations. Since then, action has been taken against several parties with FIRs against RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), DNA Entertainment, suspension of senior Police Officers, and the arrest of RCB’s marketing head.

Now, on Saturday, June 7, KSCA Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer E S Jairam announced their resignations in a joint statement taking ‘moral responsibility’ for the tragedy.

Shankar and Jairam wrote, “Due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the KSCA.”

Notably, their resignations come just a day after KSCA and RCB moved the Karnataka High Court over FIRs filed against them after the stampede.