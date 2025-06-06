Friday, June 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIPL victory stampede: Karnataka HC orders no precipitative action against Karnataka State Cricket Association...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

IPL victory stampede: Karnataka HC orders no precipitative action against Karnataka State Cricket Association till next hearing, denies relief to arrested RCB official

During the hearing, there was some confusing over who was the investigating officer in the case, as all the relevant police officers of the police station have been suspended by the state govt.

OpIndia Staff

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered that no precipitative action will be taken against officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association over the RCB’s IPL victory celebration stampede in Bengaluru. Hearing a petition challenging the legality of the FIR filed against KSCA, the court stayed precipitative action against the body till next hearing.

However, the court refused any interim relief for RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, who has been arrested by police. During the hearing, there was some confusing over who was the investigating officer in the case, as all the relevant police officers of the police station have been suspended by the state govt. While the petitioner said that the arrest was illegal and it was done on CM’s orders, Justice S R Krishna Kumar said that an arrest after an FIR has been filed can’t be called illegal.

The court added that even if the cop who registered the FIR has been suspended, the FIR remains valid. The court further added that the state must be heard before issuing any order. The court listed the matter for Monday.

A day after 11 people died in stamped Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during IPL victory celebrations by RCB, Karnataka Police registered three FIRs against IPL team RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association and event management firm DNA entertainment. 4 persons have been arrested in the matter, 1 from RCB and 3 from DNA.

Moreover, the state government has suspended the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, and DCP of the central division and the Cricket Stadium in-charge have been suspended. Along with them, the Police Inspector, Station House Master and Station House Officer of Cubbon Park Police Station have also been suspended.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced the formation of one-man commission headed by retired Justice Michael D’Cunha appointed to probe the tragedy on Wednesday. The commission will submit a report on the tragedy in 30 days.

While announcing these steps, the CM had said that a decision has been taken to arrest those responsible for crowd management at the event. Following this, the arrests were made.

The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for inquiry. The FIR against officials of the three entities have been filed under culpable homicide, criminal negligence and other serious charges. 

Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked in the case.

The Karnataka High Court has also suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a status report from the authorities.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala: Poster of ‘Bharat Mata’ in Raj Bhavan infuriates Left govt’s ministers, boycott event after governor refuses to remove it

OpIndia Staff -

Newsnight or gaslight? How BBC used cooked stats to whitewash Pakistani grooming gangs and shift the blame onto whites

Jinit Jain -

How dependent is NASA on Elon Musk’s SpaceX? Trump-Musk break up, decommissioning the Dragon and more: Explained here

Rukma Rathore -

Explained: United Nations is encouraging the Islamist regime of Muhammad Yunus, turning Bangladesh into a battleground for the US deep State

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Credit appraisal not needed for small ticket loans up to ₹2.5 lakh with gold given as collateral: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

ANI -

Madras HC slams Stalin govt for opening more liquor shops in the state instead of striving to enforce prohibition, orders closure of a TASMAC...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court allows NBE to reschedule NEET-PG exam on 3 August after number of centres doubled due to the court’s order to conduct it...

OpIndia Staff -

RCB’s parade of death: Karnataka govt knew, cops warned, but political clout crushed public safety—How police plea was ignored and lives lost

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan: POCSO Court denies bail to Bijainagar Ex-councilor Hakim Qureshi in the case of mass rape, blackmail and forced conversion of minor Hindu girls

OpIndia Staff -

Declaring the Jain community a minority was a conspiracy to create factions within Sanatan Dharma: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com