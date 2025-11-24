Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore booked over Pahalgam terror attack post, UP Police forms special team for her arrest

Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a social media post linked to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

An FIR has been registered against her at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station based on complaints filed by Abhay Pratap Singh and three others, Saurabh, Himanshu Verma, and Arjun Gupta. All complaints were consolidated into a single case.

Earlier this year, Rathore took to X after the terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that Modi came to Bihar to threaten Pakistan so that he could garner votes in the name of nationalism.

She had also written that instead of finding terrorists and admitting its mistake, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to plunge the country into war.

“In the Bihar elections, they can either get votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim or India-Pakistan; there is no third option, and these people will choose those two options,” she further wrote in one of the posts.

Allegations and police investigation

Rathore’s social media post allegedly contained content that could harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country and promote disharmony on the basis of religion and caste, the police said. Officials claim that the post and related video were found to be widely shared by Pakistan-based and Pakistan-supporting social media handles, which raised serious national security concerns.

A forensic examination of the video reportedly found no evidence of tampering or external manipulation. Police also stated that a notice was sent to Rathore at her ancestral home in Ambedkarnagar, asking her to join the investigation and record her statement. However, she sought more time, citing illness.

Anticipatory bail rejected by Allahabad HC

In an attempt to avoid arrest, Neha Singh Rathore approached the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court initially directed her to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police. However, due to repeated non-appearance, the High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea, further intensifying the case.

Special Police Team formed for arrest

Following the rejection of her plea, Hazratganj police have formed a special team to locate and arrest the singer. Station House Officer Vikram Singh stated that police teams are conducting raids at multiple locations and that Rathore is likely to be arrested soon. Authorities are currently tracking her possible whereabouts.

Past controversies

Neha Singh Rathore has previously been at the centre of political controversies due to her satirical and political songs, including the widely circulated “UP Mein Ka Ba”. In the past, she has faced legal cases over her critical commentary on government policies and political developments. However, officials say this case is being treated as more serious, as it involves allegations related to national security and territorial integrity.