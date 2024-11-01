Friday, November 1, 2024

Bibek Debroy, who served as the Chair of PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, passes away a 69

Prominent economist Bibek Debroy passed away on Friday (1st November) at the age of 69. He served as the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

He was a member of the NITI Aayog between 2015 and 2019. Debroy also worked in the capacity of the Chairman of the ‘Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal’ of the Ministry of Finance.

His contribution to Indology has been immense. Bibek Debroy has translated the Mahabharata (10 volumes), and Ramayana (3 volumes), Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas into English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a message of condolence on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he tweeted.

