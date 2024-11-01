Bibek Debroy, who served as the Chair of PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, passes away a 69

Prominent economist Bibek Debroy passed away on Friday (1st November) at the age of 69. He served as the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

He was a member of the NITI Aayog between 2015 and 2019. Debroy also worked in the capacity of the Chairman of the ‘Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal’ of the Ministry of Finance.

Sad news this morning. Chairman of The PM’s Economic Advisory Council & Economist Bibek Debroy has passed away. An economist & author, his limericks were the highlight of many a show. May God bless him 🙏 @bibekdebroy @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) November 1, 2024

His contribution to Indology has been immense. Bibek Debroy has translated the Mahabharata (10 volumes), and Ramayana (3 volumes), Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas into English.

Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed… pic.twitter.com/E3DETgajLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a message of condolence on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he tweeted.