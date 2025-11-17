After successfully defending their ruling position with a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is now contemplating the portfolio allocation amongst its allies. It is speculated that the NDA, which got 202 out of the total 243 assembly seats in the state, will follow a similar pattern in portfolio allocation to that implemented during the ticket distribution.

While Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister, the BJP is likely to gain greater representation in the government. Under the speculated arrangement, the BJP and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) are expected to get a Deputy Minister each. The sitting Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, held a series of meetings with the NDA leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, at his official residence on Sunday (16th November). “During the ticket distribution, for every MP, an NDA partner was given five to six assembly seats. So, it is likely that the same formula may be in place for cabinet berths,” a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express. With 85 MLAs, the JD(U) could secure 14 berths besides the CM post.

According to NDTV, an arrangement finalised in an NDA meeting chaired by BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, about 15 to 16 ministerial positions will be filled by the BJP, 14 ministries will be given to Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), 3 ministries to Lok Jan Shakti (Ram Vilas) and one each to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

In the assembly polls, which were held on 6th and 11th November, the BJP secured 89 seats, the JDU won 85 seats, the LJP (RV) got 19 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) attained 5 seats, and the RLM won 4 seats. In a miserable electoral performance, the Mahagathbandhan struggled to cross the 35-seat mark. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held on 20th November, when Nitish Kumar will be swearing in as Chief Minister for the 10th time, marking a unique historical moment in the state’s politics.