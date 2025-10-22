AIMIM candidate Bachha Rai from Mahua Assembly constituency in Bihar, has been booked for spreading false and inciting content on social media relating to an event related to a mosque in Vaishali district. The case was registered under Sections 299, 196(1), 353(2), and 74 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gauriganj (Kathara) police station on Tuesday, 21st October.

According to the press release shared by Vaishali Police, Rai had posted a false video on social media stating that a mosque in Rampur Bhojhar under Kathara police station boundaries had been damaged and holy books (Quran) were torn. The video went viral soon, and tension brewed between two communities in the locality.

When informed, police and administration officers rushed to the site to forestall any exacerbation. Vaishali CDPO Sanjeev Kumar subsequent explained that the viral video was entirely fabricated. “Our inquiry revealed that there was no vandalism within the mosque. The allegations made in the viral video were baseless,” Kumar added.

Police probes did not find anything more than a minor fight among some boys close to the mosque, but that too was a personal fight with no religious angle to it. Both parties settled the issue in writing afterwards and decided not to circulate or respond to any rumors. Community elders belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities also stepped in to maintain peace and asked people not to attach a communal colour to the issue.

Bihar, Vaishali: A Hindutva mob allegedly attackéd a Mosque in Rampur Bhoraha village late last night. vandalizing it and tearing pages of Holy Quran. pic.twitter.com/tJpOwqdabO — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) October 21, 2025

In the statement, police said that the video was uploaded on social media by Bachcha Rai, in a planned manner with the intention of increasing animosity between the two communities.

The police also added that after cross-checking the facts, both parties presented a mutual application requesting to resolve the dispute in a friendly manner and withdraw the false allegations going around on social media. “Both groups have given it in writing that they won’t pay attention to or spread any rumors in the future,” an official added.