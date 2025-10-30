Bihar: Convoy of NDA candidate Anil Kumar with stones and bullets during election campaign in Gaya, victim lashes out at the Opposition

On the evening of 29th October the convoy of NDA candidate and HAM leader Dr Anil Kumar was attacked in the Tikari assembly constituency of Gaya district in Bihar.

The incident occurred when he was on his election campaign in Dighora village, resulting in serious injuries to several workers, including him. He was promptly transported to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Kumar was en route to Malsari village for another public meeting when a group of 10-15 youths suddenly obstructed his path in Dighora. The assailants began to assault the vehicles with bricks and stones and attempted to drag the MLA from his vehicle. The perpetrators began shooting when his bodyguards tried to rescue him and transfer him to another car.

Kumar remarked that the bullets were unleashed to kill him. This represents the first such event, and the vigilance of his bodyguards, along with 6 to 7 rounds of warning shots fired in self-defence, ensured the safety of all, including him.

His younger brother Munna Kumar, BJP leader Pramod Chandravanshi and retired headmaster Dr Shyam Kishore also sustained injuries alongside the candidate, during the incident. His supporters were also robbed of their mobile phones as well as chains and the vehicles were also damaged.

Kumar charged that the opposition orchestrated the assault, spurred by a feeling of defeat. His brother asserted that the attack was planned and carried out as part of a conspiracy. A bodyguard succeeded in rescuing the MLA from the crowd. The criminals also targeted him and he incurred several injuries. The violence led to chaos and the culprits made their escape.

The wounded were transported to the sub-divisional hospital for medical attention. The District Magistrate (DM), SSP (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), cops from various police stations and CRPF personnel have set up camp in the village after the incident. 9 people have been arrested regarding the case.

The police assured that no accused is going to be spared and strict action will be taken against those responsible. District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar stated that police and central forces are carrying out raids to identify all suspects. Security has been bolstered for all candidates and they are assigned bodyguards for their safety.

SSP Anand Kumar confirmed that the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation, and the offenders will be captured soon. Police personnel are currently deployed in the area, maintaining control over the situation.