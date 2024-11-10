Biology teacher Sahil Siddiqui rapes NEET aspirant for 6 months, was earlier caught preying on minor student on CCTV

On Saturday (9th November), the Kanpur police informed that a biology teacher named Sahil Siddiqui and his aide Vikas Porwal were arrested for the rape of a minor NEET aspirant.

Siddiqui taught at a prominent coaching institute in Kanpur. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey, he raped a minor student in December 2022.

The accused teacher had deceitfully invited the victim to his friend’s flat in the Makdi-Khera area of Kalyanpur under the pretext that other students would be present for a New Year’s party. Siddiqui laced her drink with sedatives and raped her.

He also recorded the video of the rape and used it to blackmail the minor victim. The disgraced teacher then kept the girl under arrest in his home and raped her repeatedly for 6 months.

His aide, Vikas Porowal, who taught at the same coaching institute, also raped the minor student. The victim was traumatised and did not dare to file a complaint against the duo.

Recently, she came across a social media video wherein Sahil Siddiqui was seen exploiting another minor victim. It was then that the girl decided to file the police complaint, leading to the arrest of both faculty members.

Coaching – Kakadev

Location – Kanpur, UP



Coaching Director Ashish Srivastava received an envelope 2 days ago

– There was a pendrive inside it

Siddiqui was arrested after the video went viral in September this year but was granted bail. He has been re-arrested along with Vikas Porowal. They have been booked for rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and relevant sections of POCSO.