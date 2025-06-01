‘Secularism must be a two-way street’: Pawan Kalyan questions hypocrisy of West Bengal police over arrest of 22-year-old Hindu girl

On Saturday (31st May), the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan slammed the West Bengal police over the arrest of 22-year-old Hindu influencer Sharmistha Panoli.

For the unversed, the cops had arrested the victim from Gurgaon over an Instagram video against Pakistan, which ended up offending ‘Indian Muslims.’

While questioning the inaction of the West Bengal police against TMC leaders including Mamata Banerjee for anti-Hindu remarks, Pawan Kalyan said, “What about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called ‘Gandha Dharm’? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?”

During Operation Sindoor, Sharmistha, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologized. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha.



But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted… pic.twitter.com/YBotf34YYe — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 31, 2025

“Secularism isn’t a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” he concluded,

On Saturday (31st May), a court in Alipore (Kolkata) rejected the bail application of Sharmistha Panoli. The court turned down the request for ‘police custody’ and sent the victim to 14 days in judicial custody instead.