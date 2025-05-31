Kolkata: Court rejects bail petition of 22 year old girl, who made video targeting Pakistan, sends her to judicial custody

On Saturday (31st May), a court in Alipore (Kolkata) rejected the bail application of 22-year-old Hindu influencer, Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested a day earlier in Gurgaon by the Kolkata police.

The court turned down the request for ‘police custody’ and sent the victim to 14 days in judicial custody instead.

The development was confirmed by Sharmishta’s advocate, Mohammed Samimuddin.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Influencer Sharmishta Panoli's advocate, Md Samimuddin, says, "We moved our bail application before the court, citing that the articles that have been allegedly stated by the prosecution to have been used, the mobile phone and the laptop, have… pic.twitter.com/0iFFZwsLRh — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

While speaking to news agency ANI, the victim’s advocate informed, “We moved our bail application before the court, citing that the articles that have been allegedly stated by the prosecution to have been used, the mobile phone and the laptop, have already been seized. Subsequently, the court heard our prayer.”

“The police custody prayer was sought by the prosecution, which was turned down and rejected. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody till 13th of June, 2025…” he added.

The controversy began on 14th May when a Pakistani Muslim handle attempted to whitewash the massacre of 24 Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack. An enraged Sharmistha mocked the Pakistani Muslim handle in a video, which was taken out of context by Pakistani and Indian Muslims alike to allege insult to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.