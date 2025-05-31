Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKolkata police travel 1500 kms to arrest a 22 year old girl who spoke...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kolkata police travel 1500 kms to arrest a 22 year old girl who spoke against Pakistan and in the process, “offended Muslims”

The victim is currently in Kolkata and will be produced before a court at 12 pm on Saturday (31st May).

OpIndia Staff
Kolkata police travels 1500 kms to arrest a 19 year old girl who spoke against Pakistan and in the process, “offended Muslims”
Kolkata police arrest Hindu influencer Sharmistha, who was hounded by Muslims online

Two weeks after an online Muslim mob issued rape and death threats against a Hindu influencer named Sharmistha, the Kolkata police have arrested the victim on Friday (30th May).

Instead of chasing the Muslim social media users who doxxed and gave ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ threats to the Hindu influencer, the Mamata Banerjee’s police force have arrested Sharmistha instead.

The Kolkata police travelled 1500 km to Gurgaon to make this arrest possible. According to social media activist Sunaina Holey, the cops did not have proper documents or warrant. However, they were able to obtain a Magistrate order.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sunaina Holey

According to Sunaina Holey, the victim is currently in Kolkata and will be produced before a court at 12 pm on Saturday (31st May).

How Muslims hounded Hindu influencer Sharmistha

The controversy began on 14th May when a Pakistani Muslim handle attempted to whitewash the massacre of 24 Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamic terrorists had confirmed religious identity of the victims before shooting them dead.

An enraged Sharmistha mocked the Pakistani Muslim handle for believing that India started a war without any reason and asked if she had heard of Pahalgam and other Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks.

Sharmishta further asked if Indian forces should just sit and do nothing about these terror attacks. The video was taken out of context by Pakistani and Indian Muslims alike to allege insult to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Screengrab of the rape and death threats issued to Sharmistha

Soon after, Muslims from both countries joined hands to issue rape, death and STSJ threats to the Hindu influencers. The Indian Muslim social media users began tagging the police, demanding her arrest.

Forced by circumstances, Sharmistha deleted her video and even tendered an unconditional apology. The Kolkata police, however, chose to travel 1500 km to Gurgaon to arrest the victim instead of those who issued rape and death threats.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Busting the brainwashing industry: ‘His Story of Itihaas’ challenges India’s distorted history taught in textbooks and reclaims stolen civilizational memory

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

A rare confluence of religion, governance, and service, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar left a mark from Kashi to Kedarnath: An introspection on her 300th birth...

Harish Chandra Srivastava -

UPI rules, ATM withdrawals, Credit Cards, EPFO, Aadhaar updates etc: Here are the key changes set to kick in from June 1

OpIndia Staff -

Maoist leader Basavaraju’s international connections, Turkey’s leftist terror group pays tribute to the terrorist killed by Indian security forces

OpIndia Staff -

From condoling Pakistan to backing India: How Colombia’s U-turn proves Indian diplomacy is working

OpIndia Staff -

Mubarak Mansoori, who used to read ‘Islam and Sex’ and exploited Hindu women, portrayed as ‘Tantrik’: How long will Dainik Bhaskar distort facts to fits its...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

DGCA grants one-time last and final approval to Indigo to extend lease agreement with Turkish Airlines for 2 Boeing 777s for 3 months

ANI -

Supreme Court cancels bail to goons accused of attack and sexual assault on BJP member’s family during post-poll violence, calls it attack on democracy

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court compounds defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he apologised to coach Naresh Dahiya for saying he is ‘rape accused’

ANI -

After Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy furthers Pakistani narrative by asking how many Rafales were shot down, BJP’s Sambit Patra calls them ‘Pakistan’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com