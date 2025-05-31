Two weeks after an online Muslim mob issued rape and death threats against a Hindu influencer named Sharmistha, the Kolkata police have arrested the victim on Friday (30th May).

Instead of chasing the Muslim social media users who doxxed and gave ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ threats to the Hindu influencer, the Mamata Banerjee’s police force have arrested Sharmistha instead.

The Kolkata police travelled 1500 km to Gurgaon to make this arrest possible. According to social media activist Sunaina Holey, the cops did not have proper documents or warrant. However, they were able to obtain a Magistrate order.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sunaina Holey

According to Sunaina Holey, the victim is currently in Kolkata and will be produced before a court at 12 pm on Saturday (31st May).

How Muslims hounded Hindu influencer Sharmistha

The controversy began on 14th May when a Pakistani Muslim handle attempted to whitewash the massacre of 24 Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack. Islamic terrorists had confirmed religious identity of the victims before shooting them dead.

An enraged Sharmistha mocked the Pakistani Muslim handle for believing that India started a war without any reason and asked if she had heard of Pahalgam and other Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks.

Sharmishta further asked if Indian forces should just sit and do nothing about these terror attacks. The video was taken out of context by Pakistani and Indian Muslims alike to allege insult to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Screengrab of the rape and death threats issued to Sharmistha

Soon after, Muslims from both countries joined hands to issue rape, death and STSJ threats to the Hindu influencers. The Indian Muslim social media users began tagging the police, demanding her arrest.

Forced by circumstances, Sharmistha deleted her video and even tendered an unconditional apology. The Kolkata police, however, chose to travel 1500 km to Gurgaon to arrest the victim instead of those who issued rape and death threats.