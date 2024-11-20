BJP-led Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra, predict pollsters

As per the exit polls, ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will retain power in Maharashtra by scoring a comfortable victory. The exit polls were conducted on Wednesday, November 20, after polling concluded in the state.

In the Maharashtra assembly election 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the undivided NCP won 54 seats. The Congress won 44 seats.

Now, the BJP led alliance is set to win a majority on its own. Notably, this is the first Maharashtra assembly election after the split in Shiv Sena and NCP.