Blast in Jabalpur ordnance factory, 13 employees injured, 2 dead: Reports

A major blast has occurred in the government ordnance factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, 13 employees have been injured and 2 have died in the incident so far. Details are still emerging.

As per initial reports, on the morning of Tuesday, 22 October, a major blast occurred in the Khamaria Ordnance Factory (OFK) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. 3 of the injured employees are reported as critical and some employees are still missing.