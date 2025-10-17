Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shuts down RJD troll, rubbishes claims of his association with the party

On Friday (16th October), Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shut down a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) troll, which misused a clip from an advertisement to falsely claim his endorsement of the Tejashwi Yadav-led party.

The troll account named after the RJD chief claimed, “There will be a Tejashwi-led government in Bihar on 14th November.” A video of Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, was maliciously attached to it.

Screengrab of the video posted by the RJD chief

After learning about the matter, the Bollywood actor did not waste time to rubbish claims of his association with the party that facilitated the ‘Gunda Raj’ in Bihar.

“I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for Amazon Prime,” he emphasised.

I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge… https://t.co/teeCJLhgvI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025

“I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content,” Manoj Bajpayee pointed out