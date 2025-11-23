In a significant remark, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that borders can change, and one day Sindh region in Pakistan may return to India. The senior BJP leader made these comments during a Sindhi Samaj Sammelan (Sindhi Community Gathering) in Delhi, saying that Sindh will always remain civilisationally India.

Singh said that Sindhi Hindus, including L K Advani, never accepted the separation of Sindh region from India. He said, “I’d also like to mention the Lal Krishna Advani here. He wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven’t accepted the separation of Sindh from India.”

He further mentioned that Hindus throughout India considered the Indus River sacred. “Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani’s quote,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said, “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours.”

During the address, Rajnath Singh said that “the Sindhi community is a symbol of India’s cultural identity and ethos.” He noted that the word Sindh is part of India’s national anthem, and therefore the region will always remain a part of India.

In the speech, Rajnath Singh reiterated the government’s stand on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that it is an integral part of India and will merge with the country in due course because people there want freedom from Pakistani occupation.