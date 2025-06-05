BSF Jawan forcibly dragged into Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, released later

A BSF Jawan guarding International Border near Chandni Chowk border outpost in Suti Police Station area at Malda-Murshidabad border was forcibly dragged into Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals. The incident took place on the morning of June 4.

The jawan, Sri Ganesh, was released 4 hours later after a flag meeting between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

As per reports, the jawan was attempting to prevent an infiltration bid from the Bangladesh side near Kathalia village, when he was abducted by criminals from Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh.

A senior BSF official told news agency PTI, “He was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals and was held captive, but was released within a couple of hours after we flagged the issue with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The jawan is now with us and doing fine.”