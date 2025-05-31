BSF officer Neha Bhandari, who along with her 6 female colleagues, held off Pakistani forces for 72 hours, felicitated with Commendation Disc

During Operation Sindoor, 7 brave women officers, led by Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, not only bravely held on to the two posts they were guarding in Akhnoor sector for 3 days and 3 nights in the face of intense Pakistan shelling, they also sent the Pakistan soldiers scurrying.

Now, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi has awarded Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during the operation.

On 30 May 2025, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, felicitated Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor. She gallantly commanded a forward deployed BSF… pic.twitter.com/6PDPfTZzQB — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) May 30, 2025

Neha led her all-woman team of 7 as they held on to the two posts despite having been given the option to retreat. They hit back so fiercely that Pakistani soldiers were sent running away instead.