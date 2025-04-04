Calcutta High Court gives permission for Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah after Mamata govt raises objections

On Friday (4th April), the Calcutta High Court granted permission to Hindu outfit ‘Anjani Putra Sena’ to carry out a Ram Navami procession in Howrah after the Mamata govt raised objections against it.

According to reports, the Howrah police denied permission initially along the proposed route, alleging violations of court orders in 2023 and 2024.

The Calcutta High Court has allowed the procession to begin from Narasimha Mandir on 6th April, continue via GT Road and end at Howrah Maidan.

बंगाल में अब धूमधाम से मनाई जाएगी शोभा यात्रा और रामनवमी..बंगाल की धरती पर गूंजेगा ‘जय श्री राम’

माननीय उच्च न्यायालय ने हमारे धार्मिक अधिकारों और आस्थाओं की रक्षा की है और इससे ममता बनर्जी द्वारा रची गई तालिबानी साजिश ध्वस्त हो गई है।

यह आस्था की जीत है, हिंदू संस्कृति की जीत… — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) April 4, 2025

It has imposed some conditions like ‘peaceful conduct’, non-use of weapons, fixed timings, and police surveillance and a total of 500 participants.

The VHP also secured permission to carry out its Ram Navami procession from 3 pm to 6 pm, starting at BE College Gate No.1 and ending at Ramakrishnapur Ghat.

In the meantime, Mamata Banerjee has claimed that those who participate in Ram Navami processions have a tendency to riot.

“I request you not to get involved in any riots…Remember, it’s their (BJP) game plan. We respect all religions but not those who stage violence in the name of organising rallies,” she had alleged.