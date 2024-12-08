Canada: 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in Edmonton

In Edmonton in Canada, a 20-year-old Indian student has been shot dead. The Indian student, Harshandeep Singh, was also working as a security guard.

The young man was shot dead in an apartment in Edmonton. The Local Police has arrested 2 suspects in the case. The 2 suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Harshandeep was shot dead on the night of December 6. The police received reports of gunshots around 12:30 AM from an apartment building in the 107th Avenue area of Edmonton.

A weapon was recovered during the arrest, but the police have not yet revealed the motive behind the crime. The autopsy of Harshandeep will be conducted on Monday, December 9.