Canada bans media coverage of the trial of wanted Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla after India seeks extradition

On Thursday (14th November), Canada’s Ontario court ordered a total ban on the publication of information pertaining to the trial of wanted Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, reported Times Now.

The development came after the Modi government sought the fugitive’s extradition, prompting Canadian counsels to seek a ban on media coverage of the Arsh Dalla case under Section 517 CrPC of Canadian law.

The gag order passed by the court prohibits the publication and transmission of court proceedings, either through broadcast or electronically.

#BREAKING: Canadian Court orders ban on media coverage on court proceedings about Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla after Canadian Govt/Police counsel moved an application urging for ban on media reportage. (It’s abundantly clear Justin Trudeau is protecting a Khalistani terrorist) — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 14, 2024

Arsh Dalla was presented before the Ontario Court through video conferencing.

During the hearing, the court ruled, “That any evidence taken or information given representation made or reasons given in the proceedings shall not be published in any document or broadcast or transmitted in anyways including by email, social media or any electronic transmission till after this accused is discharged or if committed to trial or the trial is completed and I will ask the court to endorse the information accordingly.”

The bail application of the Khalistani terrorist will now be decided on Monday (18th November).