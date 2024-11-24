Canada: While rioters ran amok in Montreal, PM Justin Trudeau was dancing at a Taylor Swift concert

During the weekend, rioters ran amok in Montreal in Canada as anti-NATO and Pro-Palestine protests turned violent. The protests erupted during the meeting of NATO officials in Montreal, hometown of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

PM Trudeau has come under a lot of fire following these riots in his hometown. Apart from failing law and order situation in Canada, PM Trudeau is also facing criticism because when Montreal was burning, Trudeau was busy dancing at a Taylor Swift concert.

A video clip has gone viral on social media where Canada’s PM Trudeau can be seen singing along to the song ‘You Don’t Own Me’ and dancing to it. That was before American singer Taylor Swift took to the stage during her Eras Tour performance on Friday night.

PM Trudeau’s attendance at the Taylor Swift concert was confirmed by his office as a family outing.