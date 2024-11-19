Tuesday, November 19, 2024

‘This Indian channel has repeatedly stolen my footage’: Canadian journalist, known for exposing Khalistanis, calls out Times Now

On Tuesday (19th November), Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan lashed out at the Indian news channel ‘Times Now’ for using his exclusive footage without any credit.

Bezirgan, who has earned accolades for risking his life to expose Khalistani activities in Canada, tweeted, “This Indian channel has repeatedly stole my footage: @TimesNow.”

“I’m currently suing another company owned by the same parent company that owns this cancerous channel,” he added.

Mocha Bezirgan concluded his tweet by labelling Times Now as ‘incompetent, dirty thieves.’

