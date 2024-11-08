Hakim Zeyich, the Dutch-born captain of the Moroccan national soccer team and former Chelsea FC player, recently cheered on the anti-semite attack against Jews in Amsterdam.

Uploading a story on the attack against Jews, Zeyich wrote, “If it’s not women and children, then they run away,” in an apparent reference to Israeli Jews who were attacked in Amsterdam earlier this week. Zeyich also posted “Free Palestine”, a catchphrase that is often inferred as oblique support to Palestinian terror outfit Hamas, which brought upon the atrocities on Gaza with its ill-thought-out October 7 attacks.

The post comes hours after Islamist mobs unleashed attacks on Jewish soccer fans after a match. As per reports, fans of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv were brutally attacked by groups of Muslims shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and anti-Jewish slogans. 57 arrests have been made so far.

Several Israelis have been injured in the attack, with many being looted and having their passports stolen, as per reports. However, the authorities in Amsterdam have not released an official figure for the injuries or exact number of assault incidents. Some reports have mentioned that Israelhas sent emergency rescue planes to evacuate its citizens.