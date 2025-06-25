CBSE to conduct class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026, first attempt mandatory, second optional

The Central Board of Secondary Education has approved new norms of conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year from year 2026, the declaration was made by the Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

According to the plan, the first phase of exams will be conducted in February and will be compulsory for all students. The second phase, which will be conducted in May, will be voluntary. Students are allowed to use the second phase to enhance their marks in up to three subjects—science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

The first phase results will be announced in April, and the second phase results will be announced in June. This will provide students with sufficient time to learn about their performance and make choices within the same academic year. Internal evaluations, nonetheless, will be held only once within the academic year.

This step is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) to eliminate pressure of board exams. Winter-bound students will get an option to appear in either phase, easing the process for students.



